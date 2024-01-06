Waterford named as European City of Christmas at ceremony in Madrid

At a ceremony in Torrejón de Ardoz, Madrid, Spain, Waterford City was officially recognised as this year's European City of Christmas.

In December, the International Jury of the European Capital of Christmas unanimously voted for Waterford to receive the 2024 title.

Waterford was represented by the Mayor of Waterford City and County, Cllr. Joe Conway, along with his wife Sandra.

Finn Brophy, Executive Technician with Waterford City and County Council’s Economic Development Department was also present.

Members of the Winterval organising committee: Trevor Darmody, John Grubb, and Tina Darrer also made the trip.

Chairman Prof. Dr. Danuta Hübner, MP, was impressed with Waterford City and County Council’s submission, commenting:

“The City of Waterford is an extraordinary jewel of Christmas harmony and aesthetics and represents values such as solidarity, which lies with the local communities as well as a strong commitment to its heritage as a hallmark of identity, material and above all immaterial and culture."

As he accepted the award on behalf of everyone in Waterford, Mayor Conway said in Spanish: "On behalf of the people of Waterford, I want to say how happy we are to be here in Madrid to receive our recognition as the European City of Christmas 2024.”

Success every year

Mayor Conway then thanked everyone involved with Winterval, from support to workers, who make the festival such a success every year.

He also thanked all those who participated in the judging and voting.

Mayor Conway then complimented the hospitality the Déise group had been given.

Chief Executive of Waterford City and County Council, Michael Walsh said:

“The input from the local authority, the organising committee, stakeholders and the local business community has been exceptional and steadfast, and I would like to thank everyone involved for their commitment and hard work in bringing this prestigious title to Waterford.”

Waterford now finds itself very much part of the European Christmas City Network.

The county will be assisted in creating partnerships with other Christmas cities around the continent to share experiences and ideas.

The international jury will visit Waterford in 2024 and the creative train is already rolling to inspire magnificent festivities worthy of holding the crown of the European City of Christmas.