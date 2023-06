A man has been seriously injured in a road crash in Waterford last night.

Emergency services attended the scene at the Carriganore roundabout on the outer ring road.

The alarm was raised after 9pm when it's understood a motorbike and a van collided.

The injured man was taken to Waterford University Hospital.

The road from the Carrickpherish roundabout to Sanofi will remain closed until 10 o'clock this morning.

