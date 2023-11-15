Play Button
Waterford road repairs to cost €7.5m following Storm Babet and Storm Ciaran

Ayomide Akinshilo
Repairs to the road network in West Waterford in the aftermath of recent storms will cost in excess of €7.5m.

This was confirmed by Senior Roads Engineer with Waterford City and County Council, Gabriel Hynes.

80 roads in West Waterford are considered in need of attention as a result of Storm Babet and Storm Ciaran, and works are expected to take between two and three months to complete.

Funding has been made available to the local authority to carry out the works as part of flood relief schemes. Mr. Hynes briefed councillors at this week's Dungarvan and Lismore District meeting of Waterford City and County Council.

"We've had roughly 80 locations in the Dungarvan and Lismore District which were damaged", said Mr. Hynes. "We've estimated that costs will be in the region of in excess of €7.5m to repair."

"We have been liaising with the Department in relation to funding, and it's probably going to take 2-3 months to get around to all those locations, and to get them repaired. Crews are on the ground but the Department has been advised to what our needs are in West Waterford."

