Waterford Takeaway shortlisted for Just Eat Awards

Rachael Dunphy
Amigo in Waterford City has been shortlisted for the 2023 Just Eat Awards.

This year, 65 nominees have been shortlisted across 12 categories, including 'Best Pizza', 'Best Mexican' and 'Best Burger'.

Amigo is nominated in the Best of Munster category, facing off against three Limerick takeaways, as well as Roosters in Cork.

The Waterford takeaway, located on John Street in the city, is the only South East representative in this year's awards.

According to research conducted by Just Eat, on average consumers order a takeaway 2.9 times a month, spending an average of €46.49 on their favourite fast food.

Commenting on the announcement of this year's finalists, Amanda Roche-Kelly, Managing Director of Just Eat Ireland, said they are delighted to reveal this year's shortlist;

Since launching the Just Eat Awards a decade ago, Just Eat has grown significantly and the make up of these partners has also evolved, from primarily traditional takeaways to a cross section of restaurants and grocery partners.

