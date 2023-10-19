Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Waterford, Tipperary hotels win top prize at 2023 Irish Hotel Awards

Waterford, Tipperary hotels win top prize at 2023 Irish Hotel Awards
The Park Hotel in Dungarvan win the hotel of the year
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Dungarvan's The Park Hotel has been named the 2023 Local hotel of the year at the prestigious Irish Hotel awards.

Waterford Castle Hotel & Golf Resort took home 10 awards on the night including Munster's Castle Hotel of the Year and 4-star luxury Hotel of the Year.

In the South East, Tipperary hotels also won big on the night. The Anner Hotel took three awards at the Irish Hotel Awards.

Advertisement

The Anner Hotel in Tipperary took three awards; bar manager John Brett won Bar Manager of the Year in Munster and the overall Bar Manager of Year awards and hotel itself won Best Intimate Wedding Venue of the Year - Munster.

The Thurles hotel, also won Best Intimate Wedding Venue of the Year in the Munster category.

The Irish Hotel Awards is an annual event that "celebrates the commitment and dedication of the hospitality industry in Ireland."

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

Road in Waterford blocked due to aftermath of Storm Babet

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

Electric Ireland overcharged 48,000 customers over incorrect discount calculations

 By Beat News
Editor's Pick 3

Hamas's national security forces chief killed in airstrike

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement