Waterford, Tipperary hotels win top prize at 2023 Irish Hotel Awards

Dungarvan's The Park Hotel has been named the 2023 Local hotel of the year at the prestigious Irish Hotel awards.

Waterford Castle Hotel & Golf Resort took home 10 awards on the night including Munster's Castle Hotel of the Year and 4-star luxury Hotel of the Year.

In the South East, Tipperary hotels also won big on the night. The Anner Hotel took three awards at the Irish Hotel Awards.

The Anner Hotel in Tipperary took three awards; bar manager John Brett won Bar Manager of the Year in Munster and the overall Bar Manager of Year awards and hotel itself won Best Intimate Wedding Venue of the Year - Munster.

The Thurles hotel, also won Best Intimate Wedding Venue of the Year in the Munster category.

The Irish Hotel Awards is an annual event that "celebrates the commitment and dedication of the hospitality industry in Ireland."

