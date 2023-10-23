Wealthy Ireland has second-highest budget surplus in EU

Ireland had the second-highest budget surplus in the European Union in the second quarter of the year.

According to Eurostat, Ireland also has the eighth-lowest debt level of all countries in the EU.

The EU’s statistics agency said Ireland’s seasonally adjusted budget surplus measured 2.4pc of gross domestic product (GDP) between April and June, compared to a deficit in the EU overall.

The surplus is calculated and measured where tax and other revenues are greater than expenditure (spending).

Only Denmark fared better, with a surplus of 2.8pc of GDP. Portugal came a close third after Ireland with a surplus of 2.3pc.

The Independent reports that most other EU countries, except Latvia and The Netherlands, had a budget deficit in the second quarter.

This is calculated in seasonally adjusted terms, meaning taxes and other revenues fell short of spending.

Meanwhile, the highest debt levels were recorded in Greece (166.5pc), Italy (142.4pc) and France (111.9pc).

Spain, Portugal and Belgium also had debt levels over 100pc.

Estonia had the lowest debt level at 18.5pc of GDP, followed by Bulgaria (21.5pc), Luxembourg (28.2pc) and Denmark (30.2pc).

The Government estimates Ireland’s surplus will come in at €8.8bn this year, or 3pc of modified gross national income (GNI*), with debt of €222.7bn, working out at 76.1pc of GNI*.

