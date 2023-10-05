Weather: Met Eireann issues unusual sunny weather forcast

Met Éireann has announced Thursday 5th of October will begin dull and wet start while there is a chance of localised flooding in some places.

Later in the day the temprature is expected to reach between 15 and 18 degrees but the lowest temperatures of between 13 and 16 degrees will be experienced at night.

Friday is set to bring a mixture of rain and sunshine. The morning will start out cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle but will begin clearing at midday.

The weekend forecast sees the highest temperatures between 18 and 23 degrees on Saturday but then the rain comes through on Sunday.

For Saturday, Met Eireann says: ''Staying dry and rather warm too on Saturday with just a little cloud building from the west during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees in a southerly breeze.''

Met Eireann's forcast for Monday reads: ''Current indications suggest Monday will be a rather mixed day with cloud and showers for most counties but there will be some dry intervals at times too. The best chance of sunshine to be found again in the far south where the temperatures will be highest too at 16 to 20 degrees.''

