Weather warning in place for South East

A status yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for all counties in the South East.

The weather warning includes Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Tipperary, and, Waterford.

Met Éireann is warning of localised flooding in areas.

The weather alert is valid until 7 o'clock this evening.

