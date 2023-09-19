Wexford couple killed in Rome crash to be laid to rest

A County Wexford couple who died in a road crash in Rome will be laid to rest this week.

Mary and Paul O'Reilly from Kilmore in Wexford passed away after being knocked down on September 7th on the outskirts of the Italian capital.

The couple, aged 59 and 60, were holidaying in the city at the time.

They will be laid to rest on Friday, September 22nd in St. Mary's Church in Kilmore before burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery.

Mary and Paul are being remembered as a 'lovely couple' who were parents to Darren and Andrew, and grandparents to Nora and Maya, and are remembered by their 'loyal and faithful companion, Thumper."

Instead of flowers, the family are asking for donations to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, a charity which helps bereaved families repatriate those who have died abroad.

Mary and Paul's funeral mass will be live-streamed on Friday and is available to watch here.

