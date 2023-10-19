Play Button
Wexford woman pleads guilty after XL bully attack that left young boy disfigured

Ayomide Akinshilo
A woman from Wexford has pleaded guilty to two charges of endangerment of two children dating back to November of 2022.

Karen Millar's XL bully (a crossbreed dog) attacked two children in 2022 leaving one of the kids horribly disfigured.

The 36 year-old who lives in dating back to November of 2022 admitted responsibility for the attack of her XL bully which injured Daniel Whelan on November 23.

Her dog also attacked Alejandro Miszan, a pre-teen and the attack left the kid disfigured.

Alejandro Mizsan

Alejandro Mizsan was left disfigured after the XL pully attack. Pic: Jim Campbell, the Independent

According to The Independent, Both attacks took place at Forgelands, close to the home of the defendant.

Appearing on her behalf, barrister John Peart acknowledged that this was a serious case and successfully applied for preparation of a probation report on his client.

Judge Cormac Quinn also directed preparation of victim impact reports. The matter was then put back to the court sitting of November 28.

Ms Miller left the courtroom having been remanded on bail to return on that date.

XL Bully (a crossbreed dog) can weigh more than 60kg and is strong enough to overpower an adult.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

