What is the new Deposit Return Scheme and how does it work?

The Deposit Return Scheme will begin tomorrow, aiming to increase recycling rates of cans and bottles by placing a small levy on products sold in eligible containers.

The scheme will be operated by Re-turn and follows similar initiatives in other European countries which have proved successful.

The Department of the Environment said in addition to increasing recycling rates, the scheme will also reduce litter from single-use drink bottles, an estimated 5 million of which are consumed every day in Ireland.

"At present, our recycling rate for 'on-the-go' bottles is only 23 per cent. We must get this to 90 per cent by 2029 to meet our European recycling targets," the department added.

What types of containers are included in the scheme?

Advertisement

The scheme will cover PET plastic bottles, as well as aluminium and steel cans, with a capacity of between 150ml and 3 litres.

This means products like bottles and cans of water and soft drinks will all be included.

Glass containers or those containing dairy products, such as milk and yoghurt, are not included.

All eligible containers will have the Re-turn symbol (below) printed somewhere on their label.

The Re-turn logo will be on all containers eligible as part of the Deposit Return Scheme. Photo: Re-turn/X

How much will it add to the price of goods?

Advertisement

Under the scheme, eligible containers will fall under one of two rates, depending on the container's size.

For containers over 150ml but under 500ml, a 15c deposit will be added to the price of the product.

For containers over 500ml and up to 3 litres, the deposit amount increases to 25c.

No deposit will be charged on containers under 150ml, or over 3 litres.

Advertisement

Also, the deposit is charged per container, so for multipacks, you'll pay the relevant deposit for each container included in the multipack.

From 1 February, you’ll pay a small deposit when you buy your drink in a plastic bottle or can featuring the Re-turn logo. Once you bring your empty and undamaged drink container back to participating shops or supermarkets nationwide, you’ll get your full deposit back - it’s that… pic.twitter.com/iQaMVVucIq — Re-turn (@returnireland) January 8, 2024

How do you get your deposit back?

All retailers signed up to the scheme will be required to accept returns of eligible containers (some retailers may be exempt – more on that later).

You can bring your empty containers to any participating retailer, not just the shop from which you purchased the item.

Shops can either accept the returns manually or install a reserve vending machine (RVM).

Before making a return, first make sure the container has the Re-turn symbol printed on its label, and that the barcode is legible.

That means no crushing up the cans or bottles, but bottles will be accepted for returns with or without the lid.

A reserve vending machine at Supervalu in Cobh, Co Cork.

To use an RVM, you will place the container/containers in the machine, it will read the label, and then issue a voucher for the relevant deposit amount.

For shops opting to do manual returns, they will have their own collection system in place.

Either way, the shopper will be given a voucher equal to the deposit amount, which they can use against the cost of a store purchase, or receive a refund.

For vouchers issued by an RVM, the voucher can only be redeemed at the same retail outlet.

Where are the Re-turn locations?

Retailers signed up to the scheme are required to accept returns, so eligible containers will be able to be returned to shops nationwide.

A retailer can apply for a take-back exemption, meaning they will not be required to accept the returns.

However, these exemptions must be approved, and will only be granted in certain circumstances, such as in the case of a small shop (with less than 250sqm of 'customer facing store space').

Once the scheme goes live, an interactive map will be available on the Re-turn website showing all the locations where shoppers can make returns across the country.

Muireann Duffy

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.