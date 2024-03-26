Play Button
Woman (30s) dies after car enters river following crash

Woman (30s) dies after car enters river following crash
A garda sign in the road, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
A woman has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Galway on Friday.

Gardaí attended the scene of an incident in Menlo on Friday moring just before 7am where a car had collided with a wall and entered the River Corrib.

A women, aged in her 30s, was a passenger in the car and was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment and was sadly pronounced dead yesterday.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was also taken to hospital with no update to his condition provided by Gardaí.

Gardaí have now issued a fresh appeal for information about the single vehicle collision, and especially want to hear from anyone who was in the Menlo area that morning and may have dash-cam footage.

By James Cox & additional reporting by Beat News.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

