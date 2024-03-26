Woman and two children die in road traffic collision

Three people have died after a car collided with an articulated lorry on the N17 near Claremorris in Co. Mayo at around two o'clock this afternoon.

It is understood the victims of the crash were a woman and two children.

Their bodies are being removed to Mayo University Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Gardaí are asking any witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage to contact them.

According to the Western People, the road in both directions is currently closed and is expected to remain closed for a number of hours. Local diversions are in place.

