Woman found dead at a home yesterday evening

A woman was found dead at a home in Co Limerick on Monday.

The body of the woman, who was aged in her early 50s, was discovered at a residence in the Templegreen area of Newcastle West at approximately 5.10pm.

The scene was preserved for technical examination.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a postmortem examination will be arranged.

The results of the postmortem will determine the course of the garda investigation.

A spokesman said gardaí continue to investigate all the circumstances around the discovery of the body.

