Woman killed in Offaly named locally as teenager remains in custody

A teenage boy has been arrested after allegedly killing a woman in a violent incident and live-streaming the aftermath of the fatal assault on social media.

The 16-year-old youth allegedly killed the woman, aged in her 40s, with a blunt instrument at a property about 12km outside of Tullamore, Co Offaly earlier on Friday.

As The Irish Times reports, the victim was named locally on Friday night as Lorna Woodnutt.

Distressing footage of the incident, showing the victim and her injuries as well as a weapon apparently used, was quickly shared online afterwards. Gardaí have appealed to people not to distribute the video.

Gardaí were also liaising with social media companies on Friday to have the video removed online.

Several major platforms were taking steps to remove uploads of the videos as they appeared.

The youth is known to have had behavioural issues and previously displayed challenging behaviour.

Gardaí have not officially declared their inquiries a murder investigation, but it is being treated as one in terms of resources.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said that, at approximately 1 p.m., Gardaí and Emergency Services responded to reports of a violent incident at a residential property near Tullamore.

The body of a woman, aged in her 40s, was discovered there.

The teenager was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in the midlands.

As a minor, he must be interviewed only in the presence of a guardian or other responsible adult. He can be questioned for up to 24 hours excluding rest periods.

Gardaí said the boy was known to the woman and investigating Gardaí were not looking for any other people in connection with this incident.

