Teenager arrested after allegedly killing family member in Offaly

Photo: PA Images
A teenager has been arrested after allegedly killing a family member in Offaly.

The Irish Times reports the 15-year-old killed the woman with a knife at a property in Tullamore, Co Offaly earlier on Friday and streamed it on social media.

A statement from Gardaí said the forces is aware that images from the incident are circulating on social media and messaging apps, however, they urged the public not to share any such content.

The statement added that no further details regarding the incident are being provided at this time.

More to follow...

By Michael Bolton

