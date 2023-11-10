World's first whole eye transplant completed

Surgeons in the US have successfully completed the world's first whole eye transplant.

It's been hailed as a medical breakthrough, however, the patient, 46-year-old Aaron James, can't see out of it.

According to Sky News, Mr James said that doctors never expected it to work at all.

Six months after the surgery, it looks like there may still be a chance, as there are signs of direct blood flow to the retina.

The transplant took 21 hours to perform at New York University Langone Health Hospital.

Aaron James, a military veteran from Arkansas, lost his eye in 2021. He was working on a high-voltage power line when his face touched a live wire, leading to the accident.

The surgery in May 2023 transplanted the entire left eye, and a portion of the face from a single donor.

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, director of the Face Transplant Program at NYU, has since performed a less extensive follow-up surgery for James to optimise his functional and aesthetic outcome.

"Beyond the eye, the quality of Aaron's results from the face transplant is special. You would never think he underwent such a procedure so recently. He looks great."

