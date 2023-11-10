Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

World's first whole eye transplant completed

World's first whole eye transplant completed
Image Credit: James Family
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Surgeons in the US have successfully completed the world's first whole eye transplant.

It's been hailed as a medical breakthrough, however, the patient, 46-year-old Aaron James, can't see out of it.

According to Sky News, Mr James said that doctors never expected it to work at all.

Six months after the surgery, it looks like there may still be a chance, as there are signs of direct blood flow to the retina.

Advertisement

The transplant took 21 hours to perform at New York University Langone Health Hospital.

Aaron James, a military veteran from Arkansas, lost his eye in 2021. He was working on a high-voltage power line when his face touched a live wire, leading to the accident.

The surgery in May 2023 transplanted the entire left eye, and a portion of the face from a single donor.

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, director of the Face Transplant Program at NYU, has since performed a less extensive follow-up surgery for James to optimise his functional and aesthetic outcome.

Advertisement

"Beyond the eye, the quality of Aaron's results from the face transplant is special. You would never think he underwent such a procedure so recently. He looks great."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Win 1

WIN on Beat the Bomb with Detail Menswear!

 By Claire Rowe
News 2

Vatican provides update on allowing transgender people to be baptized as Catholics

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 3

Clare couple whose bodies were found at their home named

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement