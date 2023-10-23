World's oldest dog, Bobi, dies after celebrating his 31st birthday

The world’s oldest dog, Bobi, has died just five months after celebrating its 31st birthday.

Bobi, hailing from Leiria, Portugal died on Sunday October 22 at the age of 31.

American veterinarian, Dr Karen Becker, announced the dog's passing on Facebook early on Monday morning.

“Is there ever enough time? I think not,” Dr Becker, wrote on the social media platform.

“Despite outliving every dog in history, his 11,478 days on earth would never be enough, for those who loved him.”

Dr Becker met Bobi in February when he was 30 years and 266 days old following his certification as the world’s oldest living dog and the oldest dog ever on record by Guinness World Records.

The vetenarian was also present at Bobi’s birthday party on May 11 when he turned 31.

Bobi’s owner, Mr Leonel Costa, had attributed the dog’s exceptionally long life to “good nutrition, constant contact with nature, freedom to discover his environment, consistent veterinary care, and love”, said Dr Becker in her Facebook post on Monday.

Say hello to Bobi, the oldest dog ever recorded by Guinness World Records at 30 years and 266 days! 🥰️ pic.twitter.com/xeTflsWTat — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 2, 2023

Said Mr Costa: “Bobi knows he’s deeply loved.”

According to the Daily Mail, Bobi was a pure-bred rafeiro do alentejo, a breed of livestock guardian dogs with an average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years.

He lived his entire life with the Costa family in the rural village of Conqueiros, in Leiria, Portugal.

In 1992, Bobi, who was the world's oldest dog, was registered with the Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria, which confirmed Bobi’s birth date.

Bobi’s age was also verified by SIAC, a pet database authorised by the Portuguese government and managed by the National Union of Veterinarians.

The average life expectancy of dogs is 12 years. According to Forbes, it is not possible to calculate dog years in human years.

The notion of one human year being equivalent to seven dog years is reportedly a myth.