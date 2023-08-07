Play Button
Young boy dies in incident in Co. Kerry

Rachael Dunphy
A young boy has died after being injured in an incident yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at a private property near Castlegregory on Sunday afternoon.

The young boy later passed away from his injuries.

In a statement, Gardaí said 'a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this time'.

The statement continued that 'no further information is being made available at this time'.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

