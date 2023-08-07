Young boy dies in incident in Co. Kerry

A young boy has died after being injured in an incident yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at a private property near Castlegregory on Sunday afternoon.

The young boy later passed away from his injuries.

In a statement, Gardaí said 'a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this time'.

The statement continued that 'no further information is being made available at this time'.

