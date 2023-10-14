'Zombie' reaches 1 billion streams amid controversy

'Zombie' by the Cranberries has become the fifth Irish song to ever reach 1 billion streams, according to Joe.ie.

Amid controversy regarding Irish fans singing it at the Rugby World Cup in France, the band sent out the message 'Delores would be over the moon.'

'Zombie', released in 1994 by the Cranberries is from their second album No Need to Argue. The bandmates met in Limerick while they studied in UL.

This is one of just five Irish songs to reach this milestone. The others are 'All I Want' by Kodaline, 'Chasing Cars' by Snow Patrol, 'Hall of Fame' by the Script and 'Take Me To Church' by Hozier.

Reaching the 1 billion streams milestone is not the first time this song has been in the headlines this month, as Irish fans have taken to singing it at the Rugby World Cup games. This got a mixed reaction, due to the inspiration for the lyrics of song.

