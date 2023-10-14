Wexford girl's flag for Tadhg goes viral at World Cup

Wexford girl, Wallis Ashmore's flag for homegrown hero Tadhg Furlong has gone viral at the Rugby World Cup, reports the Irish Independent.

The flag, which reads 'Give Tadhg more spuds 'n' gravy!', has even been confiscated by French Police.

Wallis got the idea for the flag while watching an interview with Furlong. In the interview, he stated that his favourite food was his mammy's spuds and gravy. When Wallis heard that she would be heading to the World Cup, she knew what she would bring with her.

Furlong, known as 'the big man from the little village', is from Campile in County Wexford. He played rugby for local team, New Ross RFC.

Wallis tried to pin the flag to the top of the Eiffel Tower before the match. But the French police took it down fearing that it might be propaganda. Wallis' dad Kent stated that he had to explain what 'spuds n gravy' meant in order to ger the flag back for the match.

But it was all worth the hassle to see the smiles of the Irish fans. 'It made the trip,' said Wallis' dad, Kent.

This is not the only show of support which is going viral at the World Cup, as 'Doing It for Johnny' has now also gone viral, as it is set to be Johnny Sexton's last World Cup.