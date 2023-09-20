Ep 16 - Harvest Festival

In the latest episode of Ours To Protect, Orla meets with organisers of a local festival about what they are doing to reduce carbon emissions. We learn more about how festivals can ensure that their event works towards lowering their carbon emissions.

Why do we need to lower our carbon emissions?

Accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere – from the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation – lead to a heating of the earth's surface. This in turn leads to impacts such as shifting seasons, rising sea-levels, disappearing Arctic sea-ice and more intense heat waves.

How do festivals contribute to climate change?

The modern implementation of festivals has influenced an infusion of pollution, plastic, and waste on our cultural celebrations. Toxic chemicals can be presently used in fireworks, non-biodegradable plastics in lanterns, non-biodegradable balloons and confetti, and wastewater running into rivers and landfill - and impacting the earth.

What is GIY Harvest Festival and what are they doing to support their sustainability?

Founded in 2008, GIY supports people around the world to live healthier, happier and more sustainable lives by growing some of their own food. Our mission is to educate and enable a global movement of food growers whose collective actions will help to rebuild a sustainable food system. We are a proud non-profit social enterprise working in Ireland, UK and USA from our base in Waterford, with reach globally through our partnerships, media and advocacy work. By 2030, GIY aims to inspire over 100 million people to grow, cook and eat some of their own food at home, school, work and in the community.

A Food and Craft market lies at the heart of the Harvest Festival offering local and regional food and drinks producers. Over 50% of the food and drinks businesses at the 2023 market were from within County Waterford, the county where it took place.

GIY, or “Grow It Yourself” Ireland is a non-profit social enterprise based in Ireland whose mission that aims to educate and enable a global movement of food growers whose collective actions will help to rebuild a sustainable food system. They practiced that ethos through the creation of the festival to ensure a lower impact of carbon emissions from the event proving that local events can practice sustainable trading and celebration.

