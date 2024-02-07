Ep 35 - Repair It, Don't Replace It

We know the phrase: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. But what about Repair?

In this episode of Ours to Protect, we learn more about an initiative that promotes strategies to prolong the life of products and keep them in circulation for a longer period of time.

Repair - Don’t Replace

The Repair - Don't Replace challenge is a call to action!

According to the last Circularity Gap Report, to bring human activity back within the safe limits of the planet, we need to reduce global material extraction and consumption by one-third.

Consuming recyclable or recycled products isn’t enough anymore.

The Repair Challenge is the perfect opportunity to inspire millions of doers, makers, fixers and builders to use our products to extend the lifespan of their tools, worn down equipment, bicycles, cars, or just about anything else, and keep them in circulation for longer.

Why repair?

Each person in Ireland produces 586 Kgs of waste per annum, 6th highest in EU (source CSO).

For many, purchasing a new pc or new washing machine when an old one breaks is the norm, however, repair and reuse is often a cheaper and most certainly a more environmentally sustainable option.

Sustainability, Circular Economy, and Green Economy are buzzwords that many people have heard but maybe don't understand. However, by opting for repair you are contributing to each one of these principles.

The lowest level of waste generated per capita was in Romania with 254 kgs per capita, while Denmark had the highest level at 758 kgs per capita. The EU average for municipal waste generated in 2014 was 475 kgs per capita.

European Policy

The European Union has developed a “Circular Economy Package” which aims to “close the loop” on products’ lifecycles, especially products like an electrical waste.

These products should be designed in a way that makes them more repairable, and once they become waste, that components can be more easily reused and recycled.

In Ireland, this Circular Economy policy has been adopted within the three Regional Waste Management Plans, firmly placing resource use, waste prevention, repair, and reuse at their core.

What is RepairMyStuff?

RepairMyStuff.ie is Ireland's Leading On-Line Repair Directory Service.

Their mission is to support, promote and encourage a repair industry in Ireland. Why? It makes environmental and financial sense.

Simply put, they think that if people knew how and where to get products repaired they would.

So not only is this a directory, consider it a guide to repairing and reusing in Ireland, and it's FREE.

This directory aims to make it easier for the consumer to avail of the many great repair services throughout the country.

Simply search what you want repaired and where in the country you are.

Whilst they don't have all the country covered, they are busy working on it.

What is Sustainable Enniscorthy?

It is a voluntary group that represents the very best of sustainable living and promotes local initiatives to support individual climate action.

The group has set ambitious goals and to develop practical and innovative solutions to address the pressing challenges of climate change, sustainability and enhanced environmental protection.

The local group in Wexford are hosting repair projects in the coming weeks and months.

A "know your sewing machine" course, a basic alterations workshop where you can learn to carry our minor fixes on your own clothes like shortening a hem or replacing a zip!

They're hosting a "Repair Cafe" where you bring your damaged items to be fixed or you can volunteer YOUR repair skills!

For more information check out their website or social media pages - or contact your local authority to find out about climate action groups working in your area.

To find out more:

www.repairdontwaste.com

www.sustainableenniscorthy.com

www.wd40company.com

***

To listen back to our latest episode, click here.

To find out Your Carbon Footprint, visit footprintcalculator.org.

We'd also like to here your say on Climate Action by taking part in our survey.

Ours to Protect is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the Television Licence Fee.

This project is a partnership between Beat 102 103 and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland.

Check out Ours To Protect for more information.