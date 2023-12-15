Bayern assistant manager Anthony Barry linked with Ireland job

Bayern Munich assistant manager Anthony Barry has been linked with the vacant Republic of Ireland managerial role.

According to the Telegraph, Barry is the preferred candidate to replace Stephen Kenny.

Kenny's three-year reign came to an end after the disastrous Euro 2024 qualification campaign.

Barry, 37, spent a year as an Ireland coach along with his coaching duties at Chelsea.

He was well-liked by the Irish squad according to reports.

His time with the team came during some of the more notable results of Kenny's time, including the home draw with Portugal.

Kelly is also highly rated by Thomas Tuchel, who took Barry to Munich when he was named as manager of the Bundesliga giants.

He left Ireland to take up a coaching role with Belgium.

Roberto Martinez subsequently took Barry with him to join his Portugal backroom team.

He currently serves on it along with the Bayern Munich role.

Anthony Barry coaching with Belgium at the 2022 World Cup.

It remains to be seen whether the FAI can convince Barry to leave his roles with Bayern and Portugal for his first number-one position.

They have indicated a manager will be in place for friendly fixtures in March.

Other names linked with the Ireland job include former international Lee Carsley, currently England Under-21 manager.

Chris Hughton, currently Ghana manager, is also linked.

Steve Bruce and Sam Allardyce have both said they are interested in the job but are probably less realistic candidates for the FAI.

