Cats’ late surge falls short as Clare take League title

Clare: ​ ​ 3 - 16 ​

Kilkenny: 1 - 20

Things didn’t go to plan for the Cats in Thurles last night, as they fell to Clare in the Allianz Hurling League Final 2024. Even before the throw-in Kilkenny were dealt a blow, with the announcement that TJ Reid would not be playing due to injury, with his position taken by Galmoy’s Billy Drennan. The first half was a tight, tense affair, with neither side gaining the upper hand. Adrian Mullen riffled over three points for the Cats, and was unlucky not to get a goal. Against the run of play, Aidan McCarthy got a fantastically worked goal for the Banner men, which left the Cats two adrift at half-time.



Second half goal surge

The game really sparked to life in the second half, but it was Clare who led the charge, with David FitzGerald smashing a shot to the net, with the help of half time sub Shane O’Donnell. It was O’Donnell’s first competitive game in six months and he showed no signs of rustiness. But it was Aidan McCarthy - a former ‘Ireland’s Fittest Family’ finalist no less - who really set the score board alight, scoring 2-10 altogether, in what was one of his greatest days in the Clare jersey.

Kilkenny never gave up though and fought to the bitter end. It was Eoin Cody who drove his team in the second half, scoring 1-4, and conjuring up a goal from what seemed like nothing with one of his low shot specialities to the corner. This brought the game back to three points and when Kilkenny were awarded penalty a few minutes later in the 68th minute, the crowd were thinking of extra time. However, Cody mis-struck the penalty, the underfoot conditions after the heavy rain certainly not helping matters. In the end, the Banner men held on to win by two points.

It is only Clare’s fifth ever League title and their first since 2016. Their manager, Brian Lohan, will be happy with his charges, especially ‘find of the season’ Adam Hogan at corner back, He gave a man of the match performance, covering every inch of the pitch. Besides the aforementioned exceptional Aidan McCarthy, Mark Rogers and David FitzGerald also played their parts in the Banner’s victory.

Advertisement

Fate has not been kind to Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng. His team have now lost the last two League finals and All-Ireland finals. He will be happy though that his men fought to the bitter end. They brought the game back to two points when things looked bleak midway through the second half. Kilkenny went on to rue the chances not taken in the first half, when they had the same amount of wides as they had on the score board at half time (nine apiece). The winds from the tail end of Storm Kathleen certainly didn’t help. Alan Murphy, younger brother of goalkeeper Eoin Murphy, has really put his hand up during the league campaign. He is sure to feature prominently in the championship. New captain, Paddy Deegan, also led his team throughout, while Eoin Cody and substitute Mossy Keoghan - who scored four points from play - fought the good fight in the second half for the Cats. David Blanchfield also had one of the scores of the game, a monster shot from his own 45’.

Clare won’t have too much time to dwell on their victory, as they face All-Ireland Champions, Limerick, in the first round of the Munster Hurling Championship in just two weeks’ timeon 21 April. The Cats also start the defence of their Leinster title on the same day, with their first game at home to Antrim.

Teams

Clare: E Quilligan; A Hogan, C Cleary, C Leen; D Ryan, J Conlon, C Galvin; D Lohan, C Malone; D Fitzgerald, M Rodgers, P Duggan; A McCarthy, I Galvin, D Reidy. Subs: S O’Donnell for I Galvin (h-t); A Shanagher for Reidy (53min); D McInerney for C Galvin (58min); R Hayes for Leen (59 min); S Morey for Lohan (67 min).

Kilkenny: E Murphy; S Murphy, H Lawlor, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, P Deegan, R Reid; C Kenny, J Molloy; A Mullen, J Donnelly, B Ryan; L Hogan, B Drennan, E Cody. Subs: M Keoghan for Hogan (29 min); T Clifford for Drennan (45 min); K Blanchfield for Molloy (50 min); L Blanchfield for Ryan (60 min).​​​​

Scorers

Advertisement

Clare: A McCarthy 2-10 (9fs); D Fitzgerald 1-0; M Rodgers 0-2; D Ryan, C Malone, D Lohan, I Galvin 0-1 each.

Kilkenny: E Cody 1-4 (3fs); M Keoghan 0-4; A Mullen 0-3; C Kenny 0-2; S Murphy, R Reid, D Blanchfield, J Molloy, B Drennan (f), B Ryan, J Donnelly 0-1 each.

Reporting by Eoin Swithin Walsh

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.