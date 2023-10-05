Play Button
Kelleher, McClean, Parrott missing from Ireland squad announced for October Euro qualifiers

Evan Ferguson scored on his first Ireland start, © PA Wire/PA Images
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has announced his 24-man squad for the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar.

Household names like Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, Sheffield United defender John Egan, Callum O’Dowda, Seamus Coleman and Michael Obafemi are missing through injury.

Excelsior Rotterdam forward Troy Parrott is missing from the squad but Brighton forward Evan Ferguson is named.

Ireland are set to face Greece at the Aviva Stadium on Friday, October 13 followed by a trip to Faro, Portugal to face Gibraltar on Monday, October 16, with both matches to kick-off at 7.45pm.

Full squad list below;

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (Stoke City, on loan from AFC Bournemouth), Max O’Leary (Bristol City).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), Dara O’Shea (Burnley), Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Liam Scales (Celtic), Ryan Manning (Southampton).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen), Mark Sykes (Bristol City).

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Aaron Connolly (Hull City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Mikey Johnston (Celtic).

