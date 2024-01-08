Play Button
Kilkenny's Thomas O'Connor fires Wrexham into FA Cup fourth round

Kilkenny's Thomas O'Connor fires Wrexham into FA Cup fourth round
Wrexham celebrate Thomas O Connor's winner at Shrewsbury. Photo: Wrexham/Twitter
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Kilkenny's Thomas O'Connor scored the only goal of the game as Wrexham won away at Shrewsbury Town.

The Derby win against Shrewsbury Town came in the third round of the FA Cup.

O'Connor, a Tullogher-Rosbercon alumni saw his 72nd-minute strike deflected to give Wrexham the win in the FA Cup.

George Evans assisted the goal for the midfielder as O’Connor’s deflected strike found the back of the net.

Wrexham will find out their next opponent when the fourth-round draw of the cup is made on Monday night.

The win ensured the club owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney reached the fourth round for the second year running.

O’Connor also scored against both Coventry and Sheffield United in last season’s competition.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

