Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants Spurs clash replayed over VAR blunder

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants Spurs clash replayed over VAR blunder
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called for their match against Tottenham to be replayed due to the glaring VAR error which cost them the opening goal.

The fall-out from the VAR failure in Saturday’s defeat – in which officials wrongly disallowed Luis Diaz’s goal due to a misunderstanding of the on-field decision – is still being felt.

The Premier Game Match Officials Ltd released the audio conversation between officials and the VAR after a request from Liverpool, but Klopp said that had made little difference to their thinking.

“The audio didn’t change it at all. It is an obvious mistake,” he said. “I think there should be solutions for that. I think the outcome should be a replay.

“The argument against that would be it opens the gates. It is unprecedented, it has not happened before.

“I’m used to wrong and difficult decisions, but something like this never happened and so that is why I think a replay is the right thing to do.”

On whether the club had asked – or would ask – the Premier League for a replay formally, Klopp added: “At this stage we are still going through the information we have.”

By By PA Sport Staff

