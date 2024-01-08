Play Button
Mack Hansen to miss Ireland's Six Nations campaign with shoulder injury

Rugby World Cup Stade de France Paris Pool game round 4 7/10/2023 Ireland vs Scotland Ireland’s Mack Hansen Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Ayomide Akinshilo
Connacht winger Mack Hansen will miss Ireland's Six Nations campaign after injuring his shoulder.

The 25-year-old is set to undergo surgery on Monday and will be out of action for three to four months, Connacht Rugby has announced.

The Ireland winger injured his right shoulder in Connacht's URC victory over Munster on New Year's Day. He is ruled out of the 2024 Six Nations.

Hansen had already suffered two separate foot injuries this season - one at the end of the Rugby World Cup and his injury means he will be missing for the rest of the campaign.

"It's disappointing for us to lose Mack for such a period of time," Connacht boss Pete Wilkins was quoted as saying by the Irish Mirror.

"Obviously there'll be a knock-on effect to the Irish campaign in the Six Nations and most of all disappointment for Mack.

