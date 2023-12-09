Paul Cooke elected FAI President as Tony Keohane ratified as Independent Chairperson at AGM

Paul Cooke has been elected as President of the Football Association of Ireland on a two-year term in succession to Gerry McAnaney.



The Waterford native received 89 votes at the 2023 AGM of the Association at the Radisson Blue St. Helen’s Hotel in Dublin. Joe O’Brien received 21 votes.



The meeting ratified Tony Keohane as Independent Chairperson of the FAI, replacing Roy Barrett in the role.



John Finnegan from the Munster Football Association was elected unopposed to the role of Vice-President while Dave Moran of the Leinster Football Association was ratified as a Director representing the Amateur Football Chamber with Tom Browne (National Bodies – SFAI) and Nixon Morton (National Bodies – Other) also ratified as Directors following nomination by their respective Chambers.



Independent Directors Catherine Guy and Liz Joyce, nominated by the Nominations Committee of the FAI, will each serve for a further two-year term following their ratification at the AGM.

By FAI Media

