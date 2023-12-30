Play Button
Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue 'wears' Pele's shirt on anniversary of Brazilian legend's death

Pele File Photo, © PA Wire/PA Images
Andy Whelan
The iconic Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro was illuminated with Pele's Brazilian football shirt to mark the first anniversary of his passing.

The Brazilian won a record three World Cups and was undoubtedly one of the most respected sports figures of the last century.

Pele died aged 82 on 29 December 2022 following treatment for colon cancer.

On Friday night, the 30-metre statue was emblazoned with the image of the yellow and green national jersey.

Towering over the city, the statue also bore the iconic number 10 and the signature of the lost legend.

Following the death of one of their favourite sons, the whole country of Brazil observed three days of mourning.

It is estimated that over 230,000 people went to view the open casket in the 16,000-seat Vila Belmirostadium where Pele lay in state for twenty-four hours.

Pele's coffin was carried through the streets of Santos where he grew up.

The striker also spent almost his entire club career with Santos, notching more than 1,000 goals in this time.

During his international career, he won three World Cups - in 1958, 1962, and 1970 - Pele remains the only player to achieve this.

Keep up to date with all of the latest sport on our website Beat102103.com.

