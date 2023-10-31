Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Saudi Arabia set to host the 2034 World Cup

Lionel Messi won the World Cup with Argentina, © PA Archive/PA Images
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Saudi Arabia is set to host the 2034 World Cup after Australia announced it would not bid to host the tournament.

Earlier this month, the Saudi Arabia presented a letter of intent to FIFA in a bid to host the world Cup in nine years time.

This was a response to FIFA announcing that only bidders from Asia and Oceania would be considered for 2034.

With Australia pulling out of the tournament, Saudi Arabia is unlikely to face any competition to host the tournament.

Countries hoping to host the 2034 World Cup must express formal interest by October 31 and a signed bidding agreement must be tabled by November 30.

FIFA members will then have the opportunity to rubber-stamp the 2030 and 2034 hosts in late 2024.

