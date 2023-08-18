Sexton plans for retirement as his firm ploughs €550,000 into directors' pension pot

Ireland rugby captain Johnny Sexton is planning for his financial future after his firm ploughed more than €550,000 into a directors’ pension pot last year.

Accounts for Sexton's JAS Management & Promotions Ltd show that directors' pay increased more than seven-fold from €82,859 to €653,002 in the 12 months to the end of September last.

However, the largest chunk of the directors' pay was €552,509 in pension contributions after zero pension contributions were made in the prior year.

The surge in directors' pay contributed to the firm recording a loss of €460,556 last year and this followed a post-tax profit of €362,189 in the prior year - a negative swing of €822,745.

The loss for last year reduced the firm’s accumulated profits to €2.33 million at the end of September 2022. The firm’s cash funds, after the pension payout, also declined from €1.94 million to €1.44 million - a drop of €493,675.

The value of the firm’s financial assets during the year dropped marginally from €757,455 to €729,513.

Potential retirement

Confirmation of the company’s pension payout comes only possibly a couple of months away from Sexton’s retirement from the professional game after the conclusion of this year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

Irish fans will be hoping that the retirement doesn’t take place until after the final in Paris on October 28th.

Sexton’s departure from the game will bring about the end of his lucrative final 18-month playing contract with the IRFU.

JAS Management & Promotions annual return describes Sexton’s occupation as ‘sportsman or related work’ and earlier this year, Sexton - who celebrated his 38th birthday last month - revealed that he hopes to start a career in the world of business after stepping away from the game.

He said: “I’ve been doing a bit of work experience there over the last few years, one day a week, so I’ll go into that and see how it goes.”

Currently, Sexton’s off-field commercial deals are being guided by Conor Ridge’s Horizon Sports where the firm’s other high profile clients include Open winner Shane Lowry and Munster and Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony.

The Dubliner is the most successful current Irish player from a playing - and commercial point of view - but he has some way to go to match the commercial success of his retired Leinster and Ireland team-mate Brian O’Driscoll whose main firm was sitting on accumulated profits to €9.66 million at the end of last August.

Sexton - due to play again for Ireland in the first game of the World Cup as he is currently suspended - has been capped 113 times by Ireland and has scored 1,050 points.

The former World Rugby Player of the Year was appointed Ireland captain by Andy Farrell in January 2020.

Sexton is one of Irish Rugby’s most decorated players and led Ireland to a Grand Slam earlier this year.

Sexton set up his firm in 2010 and is one of a number of rugby players with their own management companies to handle earnings from commercial ventures such as sponsorships and image rights.

By Gordon Deegan

