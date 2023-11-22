Stephen Kenny unlikely to be offered a new deal by the FAI as Ireland draw with New Zealand

Stephen Kenny's role as manager of the Irish national team officially drew to a close last night.

The Dublin man's reign came to a rather flat end as Ireland drew 1-1 with New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium.

The 52-year-old spoke about the privilege of managing his country and said he felt the squad had a bright future ahead of them.

He also noted that he had no interest in any other position within the FAI.

Kenny said that he was touched by the support that he had received both from inside and outside the group.

“I think it may well be my last match, that’s been well documented. I’ve spoken to the players about that. If it is, so be it, because I’ve had the privilege of managing my country,” said Kenny, who said that ‘nothing can ever’ match the joy of the Ireland position.

Wins were few and far between for Ireland under Kenny but he did give international debuts to over 20 players.

Unfortunately, results and qualifications are the endgame and Ireland have fallen short in that regard.

Kenny said that he will take many memories from his time at the helm.

“Seeing these players and working with them every day, it’s been incredible really. I think, even games we didn’t win, are highlights for me. Portugal away, I’ll always have to live with, those goals away in injury time."

The FAI are set to have a meeting next week and the main matter on the table will be Kenny.

The decision to offer him a new deal seems highly unlikely given the circumstances.

Kenny said he feels that he won't be kept in the job this time around.

“Obviously the board are meeting next week, they’ve a decision to make,” said Kenny. “I respect whatever that decision is. Of course, it would be a dream to carry on and manage the team, of course I would, my instinct is that it’s not going to happen. I respect that as well."

