Sunday sport: Clare beat Tipperary to reach Hurling League final

Clare will play Kilkenny in the final of the Allianz National Hurling League Division 1 next weekend.

Ten missed frees proved costly for Tipperary who lost their semi-final to the Banner by 1-24 to 2-13.

Dublin will play Derry in the Division 1 final of the Allianz National Football League.

Derry top the division following a 2-19 to 1-9 win over Roscommon, who will join Monaghan in Division 2 next season.

The All-Ireland champions put Tyrone to the sword, emerging from Croke Park with a 5-18 to 12 point victory.

Monaghan finished their campaign with a 2-13 to 1-14 loss away to Mayo, while Galway survived the drop despite a 15 point to 1-10 loss to Kerry.

In Division 4, Laois and Leitrim have been promoted and will contest the league final.

That's after the O'Moore County had no problems dispatching Waterford by 5-19 to 9 points at the SETU Arena.

Leitrim's 15 point to 9 win over Tipperary was enough to see them edge Wexford on their head-to-head record.

John Hegarty's men just missed out on promotion despite their 2-18 to 2-9 victory over Longford.

Elsewhere, Carlow got the better of London by 1-17 to 1-10.

Down have been promoted from Division 3 after an unbeaten campaign.

They were too good for Clare, who miss out on promotion after their 3-15 to 1-10 loss to the Mournemen.

Westmeath will go up alongside Down despite their 1-14 to 11 point loss to Sligo.

Cathal Flynn's goal was enough to see Offaly safe from the drop after a 1-10 to 12 point win over relegated Limerick.

Wicklow will join the Treaty in Division 4 next year after their 1-14 to 0-14 loss to Antrim.

In Ladies Football, Meath added to Cork's woes in Division 1 of the Lidl Ladies Football league.

The Royals came out on top in their clash by 2-14 to 1-7.

Meanwhile, Mayo outlasted Waterford to come away with a 2-9 to 2-6 victory this afternoon.

Kerry finished off the day's action with a 2-11 to 12 point win over Galway.

Seamus Power is in contention to win the Valspar Championship on the PGA Tour.

He tees off his final round in Florida in a tie for second place on 8 under par, two shots behind leader Keith Mitchell.

The Waterford man has just teed off his final round.

In California, Leona Maguire is slipping down the leaderboard during the final round at the Fir Hills Championship.

Bogeys on the 4th and 6th holes have seen her slip back to 3 under all round and in a tie for 21st place

There's now a three-way tie for the lead on 9 under par.

Defending champions England are going to kick off their women's Six Nations campaign with a win.

Despite a slow start, their 14 players dominated Italy to win 48-0 in Parma.

It's been a good day for the sides south of the border in the All Island Cup.

Shelbourne and Cliftonville played out a 1-1 draw in the opening game of the day.

Bohemians strolled to a 4-0 victory over the Lisburn Ladies.

The final game of the day is heading for full time, and it's Athlone 2 Glentoran 2.