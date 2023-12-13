Play Button
Waterford FC signs 50-year deal with Waterford City and County Council

Waterford FC signs 50-year deal with Waterford City and County Council
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Waterford FC has announced that it has signed a 50-year contract with Waterford City and County Council.

In a statement released on social media and on its website, the club announced the contract will be for the use of the of the Regional Sports Centre (RSC).

Waterford FC has played its home games at the RSC since 1993 and won promotion for the 2024 League of Ireland season.

The has forced the club to sign a long term contract for the use of the RSC.

At the beginning of 2023, the RSC underwent some renovations with brand-new floodlights installed at the cost of €260,000, the club announced.

The club also announced that it was happy to secure the pitch as the Waterford FC Club Shop is just across the road from the RSC.

