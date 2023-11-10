Waterford FC take on Cork City with Premier Division Football at stake

Waterford FC will be hoping it's third time lucky as they enter into the promotion/relegation final against Cork City on Friday night.

The Blues have fallen to UCD in the last two finals.

They lost 1-0 last season and 2-1 in 2021 but will be looking to make amends this time around.

It was a tough game in the playoff final against Cobh Ramblers last weekend.

Extra time was eventually needed to see off the Rams at Turner's Cross.

It was a tight affair the whole way through with both sides looking nervy.

After a tense first half, Waterford came out of the traps like a greyhound.

They took a deserved lead through the impressive Ronan Coughlan.

Coughlan has had a remarkable season with the Blues and is determined to get back to Premier Division football.

As the second half wore on, it looked like Waterford would see out the game 1-0.

However, there was a moment of magic to come from substitute Matthew McKevitt.

There was a scramble in and around the Waterford box before a wayward shot was kept alive by Cobh and as the ball fell from the sky, McKevitt launched himself and pulled off a stunning bicycle kick which flew into the net off the underside of the crossbar.

Chances came and went for both sides in extra time with Dean McMenamy denied in spectacular fashion by Cobh keeper Lee Steacy after good work from Darragh Power had set up the chance.

Enter Captain Fantastic.

A bullet header

In the 100th minute, Shane Griffin swung in a dangerous corner.

Blues' Captain Giles Phillips rose highest to power home a bullet header to restore the lead.

Waterford held out to book their spot in the big decider.

Their opponents, Cork City, have endured a poor season in the Premier Division.

The Rebel side finished second from bottom - six points behind Sligo Rovers.

The last meeting between the sides was back in August as Cork booked their place in the FAI Cup Quarter Final following a 3-0 win over the Blues.

That day, Waterford fielded a much-changed team for the contest and also lost Ronan Coughlan to injury in the second half.

Coughlan and co will be eager to avenge that result and manager Keith Long says the whole squad is ready.

“We’re really looking forward to the game. It’s going to be really tough against a good Cork side but the last few games have shown the fight in this team and the character of the players we have here, and that’ll be important on Friday night.'

Tickets have been selling fast all week so there is sure to be a huge Waterford following cheering on the Blues.

The big game kicks off at the Tallaght Stadium at 7.45pm on Friday 10th November.