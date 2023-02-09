Play Button
Tipperary News

Tipp Gardaí arrest unlicensed motorist caught speeding at 145kph

Tipp Gardaí arrest unlicensed motorist caught speeding at 145kph
The Corsa in question. Image: Garda Traffic
Robbie Byrne
Gardaí in Tipperary have arrested a rogue motorist for speeding in a vehicle while unlicensed.

Tipperary's Roads Policing Unit initially stopped the silver Opel Corsa on the Cork to Dublin M8 motorway for speeding at 145kph in a 120kph zone. 

On closer inspection, the Gardaí mobility app revealed that the so-called 'motorist' had never held a valid driver's licence.

The vehicle was also found to be uninsured.

The Corsa was seized by Gardaí as the motorist awaits a date in court.

Court appearance for Golf driver

In an unrelated incident, another motorist in Tipperary is due in court after Gardaí found them to be in breach of a number of motoring offences.

Tipperary's Road Policing Unit initially pulled over the driver of the Volkswagen Golf following a Mobility Application alert.

The motorist then presented a fake provisional driver's licence when questioned by Gardaí.

On further inspection, it was revealed that the vehicle was being driven without valid insurance, tax or NCT certificates.

The Golf was subsequently seized by authorities. A court appearance is to follow.

Taking to the @gardatraffic Twitter account, Gardaí said: "The Tipperary Roads Policing Unit stopped this car in Nenagh after a #MobilityApp alert. The driver presented a fake licence. Car seized for after it was found that the driver had no Licence, Insurance, NCT or Tax. Court to follow. #SaferRoads"

