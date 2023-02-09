Tipp Gardaí arrest unlicensed motorist caught speeding at 145kph

Gardaí in Tipperary have arrested a rogue motorist for speeding in a vehicle while unlicensed.

Tipperary's Roads Policing Unit initially stopped the silver Opel Corsa on the Cork to Dublin M8 motorway for speeding at 145kph in a 120kph zone.

On closer inspection, the Gardaí mobility app revealed that the so-called 'motorist' had never held a valid driver's licence.

The vehicle was also found to be uninsured.

The Corsa was seized by Gardaí as the motorist awaits a date in court.

Tipperary Roads Policing Unit stopped this car travelling 145kph on the M8. It was discovered, using the #MobilityApp, that the driver never held a driving licence and as a result no insurance. The car was seized and court to follow. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/2NhKy6T5TE — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 8, 2023

Court appearance for Golf driver

In an unrelated incident, another motorist in Tipperary is due in court after Gardaí found them to be in breach of a number of motoring offences.

Tipperary's Road Policing Unit initially pulled over the driver of the Volkswagen Golf following a Mobility Application alert.

The motorist then presented a fake provisional driver's licence when questioned by Gardaí.

The Tipperary Roads Policing Unit stopped this car in Nenagh after a #MobilityApp alert. Driver presented a fake licence. The car seized for after it was found that the driver had no Licence, Insurance, NCT or Tax. Court to follow. #SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/252lFYS63v — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 30, 2023

On further inspection, it was revealed that the vehicle was being driven without valid insurance, tax or NCT certificates.

The Golf was subsequently seized by authorities. A court appearance is to follow.

