Tipperary News

Learner driver caught speeding fails drug test in Tipp

Photo Credit: Garda Traffic
Aoife Kearns
A learner driver under the influence of drugs was caught speeding by Gardaí in Tipperary yesterday.

The Roads Policing Unit detected the young driver in the Birdhill area.

He was driving 89km per hr in a 50km zone - without a licensed driver present in the car.

The young man who was also driving without L plates then failed a roadside drug test.

In a social media post, Gardaí said, 'That's what we're up against'.

