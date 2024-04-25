Play Button
€125,000 controlled drugs seized in Tipperary

Jayde Maher
Approximately €125,000 of controlled drugs were seized during a multi-agency operation in Tipperary Town yesterday.

The operation involved the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), and the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit.

Revenue officers seized approximately €62,500 of suspected Alprazolam as well as Clonazepam tablets with an estimated street value of €125,000.

A man, aged in his 40s, and a woman, aged in her 30s, have been arrested and are currently detained at a Garda Station in County Tipperary.

Investigations are ongoing.

