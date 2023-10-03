Panic as bedbugs take over Paris ahead Ireland vs Scotland

The health authorities in Paris, France have been put on high alert as reports of bedbug infestation in the city gather pace.

With Ireland set to battle Scotland in their final Rugby World Cup Pool B game , the French authorities are looking to arrest the infestation that could affect the Irish national team.

The match is set to be played on Saturday, October 7, at the Stade de France which is the national stadium of France, located just north of Paris in the commune of Saint-Denis. Kick-off is at 8pm (9pm local time).

According to luggage storage company via Forbes, France is the most visited country in the world with 77.7 million tourists visiting the country annually between 2010 and 2021.

Just 10 months before the opening of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, the French capital is battling an invasion of bedbugs in Paris.

CBS news also reports that bedbugs in Paris were first noticed in hotels and vacation rental apartments during the summer before more sightings in movie theatres. The pests have now taken over national high-speed trains and the Paris Metro system with one metro train driver reporting the bugs in his driver's cabin.

Paris companies specializing in treating insect infestations say they've been overwhelmed in recent weeks. Parisians shell out an average of $500 to have their homes treated if they discover the tiny bugs.

According to France 24,Transport Minister Clement Beaune said he was meeting with public transport operators next week "to inform them about counter-measures and how to do more for the protection of travellers".

Bedbug bites leave red areas, blisters or large rashes on the skin, and can cause intense itching or allergic reactions. They also often cause psychological distress, sleeping issues, anxiety and depression.