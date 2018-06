These are the biggest buzz tracks of the week in the South East….

10 Kygo ft. Miguel – Remind Me To Forget



9 NOTD ft. Bea Miller – I Wanna Know

8 Selena Gomez – Back To You

7 Jonas Blue – Rise

6 Tiesto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone – Jackie Chan

5 John Gibbons – Sweat (A La La La La Long)

4 George Ezra – Shotgun

3 Gavin James – Always

2 Dennis Lloyd – Nevermind

1 Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – Solo



Our Classic No.1 was top of the charts in Ireland on this day in 2006!



