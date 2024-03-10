Play Button
Taylor Swift is a cousin of Emily Dickinson, according to genealogists

Taylor Swift is a cousin of Emily Dickinson, according to genealogists
Credit: Amherst College Library & Getty Images
Paraic Fearon
Paraic Fearon
Ancestry.com claims that Taylor Swift and Emily Dickinson are sixth cousins, three times removed. This was realised after the discovery that they both descended from one singular 17th-century English settler in America.

Shared relative

Taylor's ninth great-grandfather is the same man Emily would call her sixth great-grandfather. He was an early settler of Windsor, Connecticut.

These shared ancestors apparently “remained in Connecticut for six generations until her part of the family eventually settled in north-western Pennsylvania, where they married into the Swift family line”.

Dickinson was born in 1830 in Amherst, Massachusetts. She is regarded as one of the most important figures in American poetry. Dickinson spent most of her life as a recluse in her family’s home and only published anonymously while she was alive.

Strange coincidence

Interestingly, Swift has unknowingly referenced her sixth cousin in her work. Fans have connected Swift’s ninth studio album, Evermore, to Dickinson, noting that her release date for the album – 10 December 2020 – was Dickinson’s birthday, among other lyrical connections to the poet’s prose.

 

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

