First trailer of new Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black released

The biopic for legendary singer Amy Winehouse sent fans into a frenzy and now the trailer for the movie has been released.

In recent years, we have seen biopics for legendary musicians. Bohemian Rhapsody which was based on rock band Queen was released in 2018 while Elvis based on Elvis Presley was released in 2022.

Even rap group NWA had a biopic released in 2015 to critical and commercial success called Straight Outta Compton.

Amy Winehouse is set to have a biopic about her titled Back to Black after her most popular album and if the trailer is anything to go by, it is set to be a huge success.

Advertisement

She will be portrayed by Marisa Abelawhich and is set to be directed by 50 Shades Of Grey filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson. It will be released on April 12.

It will also star Lesley Manville, Eddie Marsan and Jack O’Connell as Amy's troubled life will be put to the big screen. O’Connell portrays Amy's husband Blake Fielder-Civil.

Winehouse died in 2011 at the age of 27. She was found unresponsive on her bedroom floor in her home in Camden from alcohol poisoning.

Advertisement

The talented singer was known to have struggled with addiction to heroin, cocaine and other class A substances.

Winehouse's 2006 album Back To Black won five Grammys, including record of the year and song of the year for Rehab.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.