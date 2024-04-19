Irish singer goes viral on TikTok for iconic Christy Moore impressions

Irish singer-songwriter Shane Marno has taken TikTok by storm because of his iconic impressions of Irish folk singer Christy Moore.

The Limerick native is putting a twist on modern music, and blending it with that of the Irish legend. By merging the music genres, Marno has gone viral on the social media platform TikTok, accumulating over 16 million videos, and has garnered more than 150,ooo likes.

Marno’s most popular video fuses Moore's style with that of American rapper Eminem. Which has captured the attention of one million users on TikTok and has amassed over 57,000.

His unique take on Eminem's classic hit, "Lose Yourself”, draws inspiration from the legendary Irish singer Christy Moore, breathing new life into the familiar tune.

With cleverly crafted lyrics, Marno imagines what it would sound like if Christy Moore put his own spin on Eminem's rap anthem.

It doesn’t stop there, he has also produced Moore-inspired versions of “Sultans of Swing”, Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em” and Coolios, Gangsta’s Paradise.

Along with his Christy Moore impressions, Marno also has his own original music. Ahead of its release, he shared tasters of his new song “One Less Mouth to Feed” on TikTok, which hits home for a lot of people as it is about Irish emigration.

The opening lyrics “everybody’s packing bags, heading off to foreign flags” set the scene for his song.

