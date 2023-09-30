Eminem "best selling artist of all-time"

Eminem has made history by becoming the tenth "best selling artist of all time."

He is also reportedly the best selling rapper of all time according to Joe.ie.

Using advanced technology and methodology, Chart Masters estimates the success of any artist across all platforms and formats using a dual system. And Eminem had reportedly made history by becoming the tenth best selling artist of all time.

The rapper, from Detroit, has recently taken the spot previously held by Led Zeppelin with 207,262,000 sales worldwide. The number 1 spot is currently held by the Beatles, followed by Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley taking second and third place. Queen and Madonna round out the top five.

Eminem has secured the number 10 spot, behind The Rolling Stones, Frank Sinatra, Pink Floyd and Elton John, who played his final farewell concert this Summer. Eminem's eleven studio albums place him fifty places ahead of Kanye West, and sixty-three ahead of 2Pac. The next best selling rapper - Drake - is currently at number 41, making Eminem the best selling rapper of all time.