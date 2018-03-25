Ant and Dec out of the Jungle for good?

After 15 years of “I’m a Celebrity” madness in the Australian Jungle, ITV are considering a face-lift for the show-starting with the removal of hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly from the show’s running.

According to Daily Star On Sunday, ITV bosses are considering the impossible by scrapping the popular duo and getting in some other presenters to freshen up the format.

The alleged decision-making process comes in light of Ant’s off-screen drinking problem becoming public knowledge with many believing the star will not be able to return to the jungle.

