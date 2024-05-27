Play Button
Revenue seize contraband worth approximately €533,000

Dayna Kearney
Revenue has seized contraband worth approximately €533,000 in Dublin.

Over the last week, and with the assistance of detector dog Grace, Revenue officers examined parcels at a premises in Dublin and seized over 7 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of almost €142,000 during numerous operations.

Various quantities of other illicit drugs, with an estimated value of over €3,300, were also seized.

The illicit drugs were discovered, as a result of risk profiling, in parcels originating from the UK, Spain, the USA, Canada, Thailand, and India and were intended for addresses nationwide.

A quantity of retail goods, with an estimated value of around€388,000, was also seized due to infringements of Intellectual Property Rights.

Investigations into all seizures are ongoing.

