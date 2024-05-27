Two arrested in connection with fatal Creeslough explosion

Two people have been arrested as part of investigations into the fatal explosion at a building complex in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

Ten people were killed in an explosion on October 7th, 2022.

On Monday morning, a man and a woman in their 40s were arrested and are currently being held in Garda stations in Donegal.

The investigation continues to be led by local Gardaí, supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and other agencies, including the Health & Safety Authority and Commission for the Regulation of Utilities.

By Michael Bolton

