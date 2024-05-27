Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Two arrested in connection with fatal Creeslough explosion

Two arrested in connection with fatal Creeslough explosion
A 'Welcome' sign in the Co Donegal village of Creeslough, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Two people have been arrested as part of investigations into the fatal explosion at a building complex in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

Ten people were killed in an explosion on October 7th, 2022.

On Monday morning, a man and a woman in their 40s were arrested and are currently being held in Garda stations in Donegal.

The investigation continues to be led by local Gardaí, supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and other agencies, including the Health & Safety Authority and Commission for the Regulation of Utilities.

Advertisement

By Michael Bolton

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Waterford's Kelyn Cassidy wins Bangkok bout at Olympic qualifiers

 By Aoife Kearns
News 2

Arrest made after man dies following alleged assault in Kerry

 By Beat News
News 3

Government raise concerns over smoky bacon ban

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement