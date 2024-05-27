Arrest made after man dies following alleged assault in Kerry

Gardáí have launched an investigation after a man died following an alleged fatal assault in Co Kerry overnight.

The incident happened shortly after 12.30am on Monday in the Knockanure village area.

Emergency services attended the scene, where a man in his 40s was found with fatal injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his remains have since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The scene in Knockanure has been preserved pending a technical examination.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Kerry.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the inquiry, and an incident room has been established at Listowel Garda station.

Anyone with information, including road users who were travelling in the area of Knockanure village between 12am and 1am who may have dash-cam footage, are asked to come forward.

Those with information can contact Listowel Garda station on 068-508 20, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

By Muireann Duffy

